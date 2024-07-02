Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.19

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 209420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,669,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

