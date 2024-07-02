MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 35,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

