MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.06 — Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 35,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.26.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.