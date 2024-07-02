Manchester & London (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on August 1st

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:MNL opened at GBX 785.19 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.21. The company has a market cap of £315.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.16 and a beta of 0.45. Manchester & London has a twelve month low of GBX 409 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 850 ($10.75).

Get Manchester & London alerts:

Manchester & London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.