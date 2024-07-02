Manchester & London (MNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on August 1st

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manchester & London Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:MNL opened at GBX 785.19 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.21. The company has a market cap of £315.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.16 and a beta of 0.45. Manchester & London has a twelve month low of GBX 409 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 850 ($10.75).
Manchester & London Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester & London
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AI Boosts 3 Renewable Stocks: First Solar, Enphase, Nextracker
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Homebuilder Stocks on Edge: Will the Sector Hold Its Ground?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.