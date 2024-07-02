Mantle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $154.11 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mantle has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.79228856 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $145,979,860.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

