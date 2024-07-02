Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Cut by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

MAR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.98. 1,417,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,521. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $178.24 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.46.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

