Martin Currie Global Portfolio (MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on July 26th

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Price Performance
MNP stock opened at GBX 370.82 ($4.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 375.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.90. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a one year low of GBX 294.64 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 399 ($5.05). The company has a market capitalization of £254.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,062.86 and a beta of 0.69.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
