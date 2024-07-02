Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.45, for a total value of $1,153,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,691. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $325.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

