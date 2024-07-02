Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Marubeni stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.61. 9,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $203.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Marubeni will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

