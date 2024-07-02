MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 384.0 days.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of MCAN Mortgage stock remained flat at C$11.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.81. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$12.50.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

