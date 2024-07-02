MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 12,642 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of HF Sinclair worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 1,691,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,008. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

