MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of M&T Bank worth $43,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.51.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.73. 790,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,653. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.