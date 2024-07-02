MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $11.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $839.11. 483,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $876.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $759.32 and its 200 day moving average is $681.98.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.