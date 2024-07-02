MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,219 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $357.01. 1,560,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.64 and its 200 day moving average is $280.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $363.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,330 shares of company stock valued at $65,582,187. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

