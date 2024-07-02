MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $29.92 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 72.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.03. The stock had a trading volume of 743,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.20 and its 200 day moving average is $250.94.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.