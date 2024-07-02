MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.30. 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

