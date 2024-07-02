MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 8,192 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,757. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

