Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $15,016,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $16,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,174. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

