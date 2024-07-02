Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 95 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 285,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $587,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

