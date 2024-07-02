Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in CNA Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 28.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.