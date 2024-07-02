Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 369,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 93.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UFP Industries by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 107,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,372. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

