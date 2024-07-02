Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $32.19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 11.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

