Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

