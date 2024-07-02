Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.22. 2,531,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $112.82 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

