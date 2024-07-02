Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 488 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. 293,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

