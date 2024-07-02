Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $64.86. 926,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

