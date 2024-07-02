MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA Financial
MFA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.