MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 505,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -132.55 and a beta of 2.15. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.