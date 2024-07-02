MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CXE remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,527. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

