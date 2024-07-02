MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

CXH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. 3,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,877. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

