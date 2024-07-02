Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $129.59 and last traded at $130.25. 7,794,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,668,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.52.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,730 shares of company stock worth $37,771,649 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

