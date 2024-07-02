MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 31,562 shares.The stock last traded at $77.05 and had previously closed at $76.43.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

