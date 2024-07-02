Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) versus Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 49.12% 5.59% 4.17% Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Terreno Realty and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus price target of $64.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Mobile Infrastructure.

Risk & Volatility

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and Mobile Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $323.59 million 17.76 $151.46 million $1.92 30.95 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.41 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Mobile Infrastructure on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty



Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Mobile Infrastructure



Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

