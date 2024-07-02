Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Short Interest Update

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Mobix Labs Trading Down 14.6 %
MOBXW traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 17,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. Mobix Labs has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36.
About Mobix Labs
