MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Down 4.8%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.75 and last traded at $70.16. 135,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 188,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ML. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,049,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter worth $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

