Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Saria Tseng Sells 37,093 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $599,627.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $821.35. 74,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,303. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 438.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.