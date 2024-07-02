Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
MCO opened at $421.49 on Thursday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $428.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
