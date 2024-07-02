MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

LIFW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 594,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -2.31. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 724.07%.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.