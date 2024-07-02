MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.50

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.50 and last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 6127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.43.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Cuts Dividend

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is -65.18%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

