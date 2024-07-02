Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Coverage Initiated at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Mural Oncology Stock Down 1.0 %
Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.82. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.
Mural Oncology Company Profile
Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.
