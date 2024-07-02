MV Capital Management Inc. Has $721,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 58.1% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.5% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 184.7% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $21.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.26. The company had a trading volume of 202,700,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,503,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

