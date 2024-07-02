MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.23. The stock had a trading volume of 218,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,608. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.