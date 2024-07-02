MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.08. 4,672,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.11 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.48.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

