MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

CAT stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

