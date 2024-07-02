MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 554 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,067,504. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

