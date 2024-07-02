Myecfo LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 338,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,002. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average of $124.60.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

