Myecfo LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Myecfo LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,669. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

