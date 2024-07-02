Myecfo LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

