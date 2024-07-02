Myecfo LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Myecfo LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.