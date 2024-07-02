Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidato Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 842,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

