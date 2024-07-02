Narus Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 2,992,089 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

