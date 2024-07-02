Narus Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,767. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

